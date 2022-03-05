AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281,713 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

