Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $214.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Tigress Financial from $206.00 to $214.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $194.94 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.76 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.70.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,383 shares of company stock valued at $104,547,376. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

