Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
