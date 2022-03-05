Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

