Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of AGI opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.47.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.00.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

