Alexander D. Moore Sells 36,500 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 5.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

