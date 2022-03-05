Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.95

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 2359936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

