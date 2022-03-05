Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading 7.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.6% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft now has a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.64. Approximately 59,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,996,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,947 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,311,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after buying an additional 242,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

