Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $142.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $111.00.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.79.

NYSE ALL opened at $127.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.97. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Allstate by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

