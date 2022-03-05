Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price target on the software’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

ALTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.

ALTR opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -500.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,365,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,149 shares of company stock worth $11,732,786 in the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,529 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 67,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

