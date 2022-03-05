Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.98

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.98 and last traded at C$22.93, with a volume of 36705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.34.

ALS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 20th. lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The firm has a market cap of C$989.05 million and a PE ratio of 20.10.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

