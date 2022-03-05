Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $45.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,912.82. 3,046,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,001. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,309.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

