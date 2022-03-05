Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $180.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average of $159.64. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,287 shares of company stock worth $8,057,845 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11,075.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after acquiring an additional 306,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.