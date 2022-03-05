Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $168.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $152.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMED. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys stock opened at $158.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $292.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.