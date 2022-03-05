Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

