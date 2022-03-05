America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $408.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.60.

America First Multifamily Investors shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. On average, analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

