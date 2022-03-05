American Airlines Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.68) Per Share (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will earn ($2.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.59 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 2,026,013 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.