American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. 11,140,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

