American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,140,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,497. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEO. Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

