American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,501 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Yelp worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Yelp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $135,978,000 after buying an additional 60,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after purchasing an additional 250,022 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,653,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

