American International Group Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,378 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after buying an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,518,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,717,000 after buying an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after buying an additional 456,513 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $131,004,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.69 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average is $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $222,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,157 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

