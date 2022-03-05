American International Group Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 65,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR opened at $147.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day moving average is $167.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.