American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.120-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.35 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of APEI opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Public Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Public Education by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

