American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. American Public Education updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.170 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $19.67 on Friday. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $368.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on APEI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.