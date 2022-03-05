American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.390-$4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $6.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.04. 1,602,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.09. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $132.37 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,396 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 52,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,139.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.