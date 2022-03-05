AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.14

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 1334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ams AG will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

