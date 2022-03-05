ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ALNPY opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.35. ANA has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

