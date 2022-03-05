Ana Maria White Sells 169 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $33,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $201.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.02. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,709,000 after buying an additional 103,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

