Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,937,000 after acquiring an additional 921,801 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,267. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.80 and a 200-day moving average of $170.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

