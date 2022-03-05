Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

NYSE BJ opened at $56.54 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $37.57 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.