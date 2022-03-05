Analysts Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will announce $10.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.49 billion. Oracle reported sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $42.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $44.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.53 billion to $44.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.84. Oracle has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

