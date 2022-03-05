Analysts Expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.99 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $20.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $21.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.29 billion to $21.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 57.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 108,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,671,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,553,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,169. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

