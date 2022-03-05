Analysts Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) to post sales of $127.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.04 million to $127.90 million. Workiva reported sales of $104.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $532.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.04 million to $533.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $636.87 million, with estimates ranging from $631.46 million to $643.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Workiva by 1,215.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after buying an additional 1,174,169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,153,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,553,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,278,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.46 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.78.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

