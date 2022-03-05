Analyzing Lion Electric (LEV) and Its Competitors

Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV – Get Rating) is one of 684 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lion Electric to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lion Electric and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 6 0 2.50 Lion Electric Competitors 182 706 1004 20 2.45

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $15.94, indicating a potential upside of 113.45%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.67%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s competitors have a beta of 0.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 32.63% -22.24% 2.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -13.83 Lion Electric Competitors $1.19 billion $53.95 million 9.36

Lion Electric’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lion Electric competitors beat Lion Electric on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

