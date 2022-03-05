Analyzing Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) and Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Onconova Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals -572.12% -86.10% -61.91% Onconova Therapeutics -8,294.27% -59.78% -43.48%

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Onconova Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals $1.72 million 157.11 -$67.47 million ($2.47) -2.98 Onconova Therapeutics $230,000.00 139.14 -$25.16 million ($1.24) -1.24

Onconova Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marinus Pharmaceuticals. Marinus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onconova Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Onconova Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $31.60, suggesting a potential upside of 329.93%. Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 549.35%. Given Onconova Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Onconova Therapeutics is more favorable than Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded by Geoffrey E. Chaiken, Harry H. Penner Jr., Vincent A. Pieribone and Kenneth R. Shaw on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.