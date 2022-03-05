Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $46.67, but opened at $50.51. Zacks Investment Research now has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Anaplan shares last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 48,520 shares traded.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLAN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, lowered their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Anaplan by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after acquiring an additional 537,853 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after acquiring an additional 706,040 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,099,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 8.0% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

