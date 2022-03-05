Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

PLAN has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Anaplan from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.71.

PLAN opened at $49.09 on Friday. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 293,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,692,000 after acquiring an additional 537,853 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,813,000 after acquiring an additional 706,040 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth approximately $164,099,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,841,000 after acquiring an additional 159,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

