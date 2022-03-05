Andrew Law Acquires 142,850 Shares of Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Stock

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Law acquired 142,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £19,999 ($26,833.49).

Andrew Law also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enteq Upstream alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Andrew Law purchased 51,056 shares of Enteq Upstream stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,168.96 ($10,960.63).

Shares of LON:NTQ opened at GBX 14 ($0.19) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78. Enteq Upstream Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.20.

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enteq Upstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enteq Upstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.