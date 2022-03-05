Andrew S. Pascal Purchases 29,500 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,446,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 190,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 667,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 110,184 shares during the period. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

