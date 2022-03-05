Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.68. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 18,991 shares trading hands.
The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
The company has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
