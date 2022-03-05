Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,404.61

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,404.61 ($18.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,651 ($22.15). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,541 ($20.68), with a volume of 1,392,337 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.47) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.10) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,398.89 ($18.77).
The firm has a market capitalization of £15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,384.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,404.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.
Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
