Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,404.61

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,404.61 ($18.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,651 ($22.15). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,541 ($20.68), with a volume of 1,392,337 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.47) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.10) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,398.89 ($18.77).

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,384.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,404.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

