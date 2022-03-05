Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. AON posted sales of $3.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

NYSE AON opened at $293.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. AON has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $326.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $125,637,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,712,000 after acquiring an additional 305,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AON by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,800,000 after buying an additional 290,876 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

