Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.
APLS stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.65. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.
In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,560,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $20,117,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 602,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after buying an additional 574,416 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
