Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

AAPL opened at $163.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

