Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 9.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.17. 83,739,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,468,852. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average is $159.62. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.