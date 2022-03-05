Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.81 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 406,635 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,838.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 249,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

