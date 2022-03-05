Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.91. 3,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 279,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $534.31 million, a PE ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth about $28,435,000. Keenan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 3,766,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $7,703,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth about $7,229,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,702,000.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

