Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ARBK opened at $8.01 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.44.
Several research firms have commented on ARBK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
