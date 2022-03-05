Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ARBK opened at $8.01 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.44.

Several research firms have commented on ARBK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

