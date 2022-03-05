Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$2.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AR. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.53.

TSE:AR opened at C$2.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.81. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.90 and a 52 week high of C$4.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$725.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

