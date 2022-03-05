Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at Laurentian

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Laurentian from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.53.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of AR opened at C$2.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.81. The stock has a market cap of C$725.09 million and a PE ratio of 7.00. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.90 and a 12 month high of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.