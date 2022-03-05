Argus Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $170.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Argus from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $108.43 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $25,642,423. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

